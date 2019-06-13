Lauren Nicole Balberchak died suddenly on Thursday, June 6, 2019, after suffering respiratory arrest caused by a pulmonary embolism.

She most recently lived in Chesapeake, Virginia, was 27 years old, and a beautiful,

vibrant person who will be missed by so many people, family and friends. Lauren was born in Reading, Pa., on September 26, 1991, to Joseph M. Balberchak Jr., of Temple, Pa., and Marcella (Shutt) Lee, of Altoona, Pa. She graduated from Altoona Area High School where she loved being in orchestra playing her cello. She also gave cello

instruction to children during the summers. She went on to Kutztown University and after moving to Virginia was

continuing her education at Tidewater Community College. She worked at several Targets in various positions and for two property management companies as an administrative assistant.

She loved her family and friends, children and animals passionately. Her beautiful face and smile and her loving, giving heart captivated anyone who knew her or had just met her. Lauren was outspoken, funny, loving and giving. She was definitely a daddy's girl, sharing a special love that can only be daughter/daddy. They loved cooking together, amusement parks and the beach. They mostly shared a passion for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. To say she was an intense, faithful and vocal (that means screaming) fan would be minimizing her love of those teams.

Lauren is predeceased by and is now reunited with her

beloved Nana and Poppy, Pittston, Pa. and Pap, Altoona Pa.

She leaves behind her father and mother; brother Joseph (Crystal), of York, Pa.; aunt Joy (Tom) Orth; uncle Mike (Peggy) Balberchak, of Pittston, Pa.; stepmother Cathy Trexler, Temple Pa.; stepsisters, Sabrina Maples and Christy Hoffman, Sinking Spring, Pa.; her much loved golden retriever "George"; her Virginia family, P.J. Shroeder and family; especially her deeply loved "kids" Frankie and Rook; her many cousins, nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.

It's not what you gather but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived. Lauren has made us so proud when we see and hear what a difference she has made in so many people's lives.

A memorial/funeral service for Lauren will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery Chapel, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605, followed by a graveside service on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lauren's two favorite animals: Otters (cbf.org) and Dolphins (dolphinproject.com). Both sites have Donate buttons and Tribute form.



