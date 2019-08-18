Home

D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Peter's Church
2835 Manor Road
Coatesville, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
2835 Manor Road
Coatesville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence Tamaccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Tamaccio


1952 - 2019
Laurence Tamaccio Obituary

Laurence G. "Larry" Tamaccio, of

Elverson and formerly of Honey Brook and West Philadelphia, passed away on August 15, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Ann (nee Ryan) to whom he was married for 37 years; loving father of Larry G. Tamaccio Jr. (Betsy), Leigh

Newman (Galen), Ana Ingles (Ben) and Andrew Tamaccio (Kelly); cherished grandfather of Emma, Ben, Lilly,

Margaret, and Josiah; dearest son of Loretta (nee DiBenedetto) and the late Julius Tamaccio; devoted

brother of Julius "Jules" Tamaccio and Gregory Tamaccio.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on

Tuesday evening, Aug. 20 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Relatives and friends are also

invited to his viewing on Wednesday morning, Aug. 21, from 9:30-10:45 a.m., followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m., ALL IN ST. PETER CHURCH, 2838 Manor Rd., West Brandywine, PA. 19320. Interment Private.

Contributions in his memory to the St. Thomas More Alumni Association, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA. 19026 would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
