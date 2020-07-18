Laurie Neuin, 61, of Reading passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of five years of Mary Beth Clewell, but they shared a loving partnership over 26 years. Born in New Berlinsville, she was a daughter of the late Elda Mae (Conrad) and Harold James Neuin. She worked for over 25 years at the Hamburg Center as a Residential Services Assistant. Laurie was a caring, sensitive woman who enjoyed fixing cars and caring for her dear friend, Fritzie. She was also a proud mother of her dogs. In addition to her wife, Laurie is survived by four siblings and her beloved puppy, Suzie Q. Services for Laurie will be private at the convenience of her family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc is honored to assist in arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
