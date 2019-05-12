Lawrence S. Cataldi, 93, passed May 9th in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

He was the widower of June (Zerr) Cataldi, who passed in 1998. Born in

Birdsboro, Pa., he was the son of Giuseppe and Angeline (Seneca) Cataldi.

Lawrence was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. He worked for Firestone/Bridgestone and later for Berks County as a custodian.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Henninger Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

