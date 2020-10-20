1/1
Lawrence DeBeck
Lawrence E. "Larry" DeBeck, 86, of Reading, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Powerback Rehabilitation, Philadelphia. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Fischer) DeBeck. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Edmund and Sarah (Bright) DeBeck. Larry was a Wilson High School graduate, attended Penn State University and proudly served in the U.S. Army during Korean Conflict. He worked as a Vice President for Lathem Stevens Brokerage and also worked as a Vice President for Sedgwick James Insurance Brokerage, until his retirement. Larry is survived by his children: David DeBeck (Shannon), Boston, MA, Suzanne VanderWilden (Erik), Croton-on-Hudson, NY; one grandson Matteus VanderWilden; stepson: Dr. Michael McCall (Debra), Sedona, AZ; two step grandsons, Dr. Jeremy McCall, Poughkeepsie, NY and Aaron McCall, Seattle WA. He leaves his maternal Aunt Ethel Shaner and his good friend Dr. Kent Weaver. He is predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Overley and his brother Robert DeBeck. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 2:30 to 3:30 pm with services beginning at 3:30 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to charity of your choice. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
