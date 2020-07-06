Lawrence Hawrylak

1/1
Lawrence M. Hawrylak, 77, of Exeter Township, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:41 pm in his residence. He was the husband of the late Lynne (VanStone) Hawrylak, who passed away September 25, 2016. Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Hawrylak was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Vicic) Hawrylak. He was a graduate of Frankford High School in Philadelphia and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Hawrylak was a Police Officer for the City of Philadelphia for 25 years. He was of the Catholic Faith. Mr. Hawrylak is survived by his sons Patrick S. McNally, husband of Susan McNally of Cherry Hill, NJ; Kevin S. McNally, husband of Michelle McNally of Key West, FL; Timothy J. McNally of Philadelphia; Edmund P. McNally, husband of Grace McNally of Jacksonville, FL and his 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Englehart. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
