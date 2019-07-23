Lawrence T. "Larry" Heebner, 88, of

Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Temple, Pa., passed away July 8, 2019, and is now with the Lord.

He was born February 10, 1931, in

Reading, Pa., the son of the late Lawrence T. Heebner Sr. and Elizabeth (Krall) Heebner.

Larry was the husband of Priscilla (Ely) Heebner, with whom he shared many wonderful years of marriage. In

addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, L. Todd, of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; daughter, Linda P., wife of Vincent C. Kerhin; and one grandson, Caleb, all of Rochester, Minn.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack, of York Springs, Pa. He is also survived by a brother, Earl, of Dillsburg, Pa.; and a sister, Carolyn, of Exeter Township, Pa.

Larry was a lifetime automotive machinist, working into his 80s. He had the honor of having two separate

newspaper articles written about his career, one in Pa., and one in Ariz.

He was a crew chief on jet aircraft in the Air Force during the Korean War.

Larry was a strong Christian man, leading a friend to join the ministry while in the service.

He loved the Lord and his family very much.

A celebration of his life will be determined at a later date.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum in Mesa.



