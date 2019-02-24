Lawrence L. Leinbach, 74, of Exeter Twp., passed away on February 21, 2019, at The Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Susan J. (Hoyer) Leinbach.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Russell and Rose (Rochert) Leinbach.

Lawrence was employed for many years as a store

manager at Weis Market. He was last employed as a shoemobile manager for Delaware Valley Safeguards.

He was predeceased by his brother, Edwin Leinbach, husband of Marta.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children,

Deborah S. Arnold, of Mohnton, and Cynthia D. Witman, wife of Duane, of Mohnton. Also surviving are

grandchildren: Taylor, Zachery, Nicholas and Payton; brother, Gerald Leinbach, husband of Doris, of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:30a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9-10:30 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Berks County Memorial Gardens.

Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

