Lieutenant Colonel Lawrence C. Merkl, US Air Force, (Ret) of Bern Township, PA, passed away April 1 at Reading Hospital, W. Reading after a short battle with cancer. Lawrence (Larry) was born in Richmond, VA, on May 31, 1949, a son of the late Mary Francis (Crane) and Earle Merkl. Larry grew up as an “Army brat” living in various locations around the world, before his parents settled in the area of Andrews AFB, Maryland in June 1961. Larry is survived by his wife of 16 years, Cynthia (Cindy) E. Burkert, formerly of Oley. He chose Greenfields for his retirement home in 2008 and never stopped commenting about how much he loved the Berks county area. Lawrence graduated as a Civil Engineer, from the USMA at West Point in 1971, ranked 12th in a class of 729 graduates. He holds a Masters degree in Management from MIT. Larry also completed Army Ranger training before being assigned to the DC area. After a 10 year break in service and private-sector experience in real estate and construction, Larry was offered a commission in the Maryland Air National Guard, where he served for fifteen years, before transferring to the USAF Reserves until his retirement in 2009. In April of 2002, Larry and the Civil Engineer Flight of the Maryland Air National Guard - deployed to the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, to construct an air operations center for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Larry commanded the third team and completed the facility, which later controlled all combat aircraft over Iraq. As a USAF Reservist, Civil Engineer with the Office of Special Investigations at Andrews AFB, Larry dealt with facilities issues commandwide. On his final project, Larry was the Lead Engineer on the construction of a brand new 750,000 square foot facility on Marine Corps Base Quantico – where five sovereign federal investigative agencies relocated. The team – on which Larry played a significant role - completed the project ahead of schedule and under budget in less than five years. Larry knew how to enjoy life and brought not only his expertise to any project he took on, but his sense of humor and team camaraderie. In retirement, he loved nothing more than to keep in touch with his many friends around the country, arranging get-togethers and golf outings with friends from Saint Johns College High School, West Point, the Maryland National Guard, and Andrews AFB as well as neighbors. Larry could often be seen walking with his dogs through the neighborhood when the weather was fine. In addition to his wife, Cindy, Larry is survived by five children, Jessica, Adam, and Lauren, all of the Seattle, Washington area; Kelly of NYC, and Kristen of Charlotte, NC and a stepson, Burke Wadsworth of Houston, TX, and five grandchildren. Ivy, Jonah, Everett, Simon and Elliott. Lawrence is also survived by two brothers, Douglas Merkl, of Chester, MD; Robert Merkl, of Toano, VA. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Diamonds in the Ruff Pound Pups at https://www.tndiamonds-in-the-ruff.org to honor Larry’s love of his rescued dog family and especially his constant companions Wiggy and April. Interment private at convenience of the family Arlington National Cemetery, DC. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020