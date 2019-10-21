|
Lawrence J. Niemczyk Jr. Lawrence “Larry” J. Niemczyk Jr., 70, of Alsace Township, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband for over 34 years to Patricia (Gross). Lawrence was the son of the late Lawrence J. And Ellen V. (Himmelberger) Niemczyk. Larry worked for Carpenter Technology as a furnace operator for 35 years before retiring in 2009. Larry loved his dogs: Sherlock, Willie and Albie and enjoyed traveling and going on cruises, especially his trips to New Mexico and Alaska. He also loved old cars, his 2012 Mustang and in his free time was an avid photographer and woodworker. In addition to his wife, Lawrence is survived by his siblings, Faith Manmiller, wife of Lester, of Alsace Township; and his brother, Michael Niemczyk, husband of Gina, of Muhlenberg Township. He is also survived by his four nephews and three nieces. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa A. Niemczyk. Funeral services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, N 16th and Rockland Sts., Hampden Heights, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Amy Landis, Certified Celebrant, to officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Zion Spies Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Lawrence to the Easter Seals, 90 George Street, Reading, PA 19611. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019