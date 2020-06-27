Leacy Wahl

Leacy Tucker Wahl died peacefully Friday night in Wyomissing at the age of ninety-nine. The cause was sudden cardiac death. She was born January 15, 1921, in Welch, West Virginia, the only daughter and oldest child of John Randolph and Eloise Beckwith Tucker. She married the late Arthur Julius Wahl in 1950. They moved to Wyomissing with their two children in 1960. She attended St. Margaret’s School in Tappahannock, Virginia, and graduated from Welch High School. She attended Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia, for three years, leaving before graduating when the United States entered World War II. During the war, she worked for the Army Maps Service at Wright Field, Ohio. She made her debut at the Bachelor’s Cotillion in Baltimore, Maryland. Mrs. Wahl was the granddaughter of Beverley Dandridge Tucker, Episcopal Bishop of Southern Virginia, and his wife Maria Washington Tucker, as well as Judge Frank Beckwith and Leacy McDonald Beckwith of Charles Town, West Virginia. She was the niece of The Right Reverend Beverley Tucker, Bishop of Ohio, and The Most Reverend Henry St. George Tucker, 19th Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church. She was a direct descendant of Richard Henry Lee, who introduced the Resolution for Independence at the Second Continental Congress in 1776, and a collateral descendant of George Washington through his brother John Augustine. She was known for her joyous laughter and her warmth and unfailing courtesy. She was an avid bridge player, continuing to play four games a week until the last year of her life. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Reading, where she served on the Vestry and the board of the Episcopal Church Women, taught Sunday School, chaired the Christmas Bazaar, and volunteered for many years at the weekly Rummage Sale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, and three brothers, John Randolph, Frank Beckwith, and Augustine Washington Tucker. She is survived by her son Richard and his wife Daphne, of Charles Town, West Virginia, her daughter Beverley and her husband Mark Sherrid, of Mamaroneck, New York, and two grandchildren, Gregory and Eloise Sherrid, as well as by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her sister-in-law, Jacqueline Miles Tucker. The family will hold a private funeral service, to be followed by a memorial service in Charles Town, West Virginia at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or to Planned Parenthood at the Reading Medical Center. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to serve the family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.