|
|
Leah R. (Barner) Bausch, 88, of Topton, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the widow of William J. Bausch, who died in 1992.
Born in New Smithville, Lehigh County, Leah was a daughter of the late Earl and Emma Barner. She was a member of St. Peter's Lynnville U.C.C., and was a graduate of South Whitehall High School.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna K. Bausch, widow of Fred Block, Norfolk, Va.
Graveside services for Leah will be held privately in St. Peter's Union Cemetery, Lynnville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leah's memory to St. Peter's Lynnville U.C.C., 5129 Schochary Road, New Tripoli, PA, 18066.
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, Pa, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 9, 2019