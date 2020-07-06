Leah Flammer

Leah A. Flammer, 85, formerly of Centre Twp., passed away in the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp., on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was the wife of James H. Flammer, who died June 20, 1993. Born in Tilden Twp., she was the daughter of the late Glancy J. and Stella E. (Kunkel) Hamm. She worked as a cutter for Hamburg Knitting Mill. Leah is survived by her children: Sandra J. Desmond, Hamburg; Jason J. Flammer, husband of Robin, Centre Twp.; and Jesse J. Flammer, Windsor Twp.; five grandchildren: Michael Desmond, Adam Flammer, Tara Flammer, James Flammer and Kira Furlong; and four great-grandchildren: Marissa, Blake, and Peyetin Flammer; and Mason Reid. She is also survived by her former son-in-law: James Desmond; and one sister: Mildred Kistler, Hamburg. Leah was predeceased by son: Norman Wagner, Jr.; infant daughter: Barbara Flammer; brothers: Samuel, Luther, Wilmer, and Mahlon; and sisters: Olive, Gladys, Hattie, Helen and June. Services for Leah will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
.