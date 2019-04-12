Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leah (Baer) Harris.

Leah L. (Baer) Harris, 82, of Temple, passed away April 10, 2019, at ManorCare, Laureldale, surrounded by her loving

family.

Her husband, Edward H. Harris, died on December 30, 2007.

Born in Leesport, she was a daughter of the late Warren and Bertha (Long) Lucas.

She was a graduate from Ontelaunee High School.

Retiring from Lucent Technologies, formerly AT&T and Western Electric Company, she and Edward lived in

Florida for several years where they enjoyed golfing and the year-round climate.

Leah was an avid Phillies fan. She also loved boating,

fishing, bowling in her younger days, testing her luck at the casinos and enjoyed visiting with her friends at the

Fairgrounds Farmers Market.

She was a member of the Laureldale Seniors Group and previously volunteered for the Jr. Achievement Program.

Leah is survived by three children: Garry Stroebele,

Temple, Timothy Stroebele, Muhlenberg Township, Heide (Robert) Peters, Shillington; her step-daughter, Penny Adams, Laureldale; and her half-sister, Sharon (Michael) Miller, Kutztown. She is also survived by four

grandchildren: Jason Stroebele, Brooke (Jeff) Gould,

Zachary Kropp and Cherish Stroebele; three

great-grandchildren: Avery Stroebele, Jeff "J.J." Gould and Gloria Gould; two step-grandchildren, Tiffany Burns and Tammy (Scott) Wertz; and four step-great-grandchildren: Katelynn, Areanna and Alexis Wertz and Bailey Burns.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560 with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart

Association, P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. Online

condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



