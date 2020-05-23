Leah Oâ€™Neil
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leah R. O’Neil, 99, died May 19, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was previously a longtime resident of Fleetwood with her husband Kermit, who preceded her in death February 1986. Born in Ruscombmanor Township, Leah was the last surviving sibling of Edwin and Edna (Stahler)Schaeffer’s 14 children. Leah was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood. Leah is survived by four sons and a daughter: Larry, husband of Judith (Keller) O’Neil, Fleetwood; Lynn, husband of Adrienne (Scappaticci) O’Neil, Port St. Lucie, Florida; Michael, husband of Susan (Heck) O’Neil, Shillington; Lisa, wife of Gregory O’Neill, Malvern; and Timothy, husband of Doreen (Anderson) O’Neil, Fleetwood. Leah was predeceased by a son Ronald O’Neil, Hamburg . She is also survived by 12 of her 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren. Leah enjoyed spending time with family and friends, baking, was a devoted Phillies fan, and could often be heard yodeling. She will be dearly missed. Leah was also a member of The Ladies Auxiliary of The Lyons Fire Company, The Horace M. Kieffer Home Association, and The American Legion Auxiliary. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Leah’s memory can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood or The Lutheran Home of Topton. The family would also like to thank the staff of The Lutheran Home at Topton for their caring and compassion, and all they did for Leah in these different times Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved