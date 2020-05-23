Leah R. O’Neil, 99, died May 19, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was previously a longtime resident of Fleetwood with her husband Kermit, who preceded her in death February 1986. Born in Ruscombmanor Township, Leah was the last surviving sibling of Edwin and Edna (Stahler)Schaeffer’s 14 children. Leah was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood. Leah is survived by four sons and a daughter: Larry, husband of Judith (Keller) O’Neil, Fleetwood; Lynn, husband of Adrienne (Scappaticci) O’Neil, Port St. Lucie, Florida; Michael, husband of Susan (Heck) O’Neil, Shillington; Lisa, wife of Gregory O’Neill, Malvern; and Timothy, husband of Doreen (Anderson) O’Neil, Fleetwood. Leah was predeceased by a son Ronald O’Neil, Hamburg . She is also survived by 12 of her 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren. Leah enjoyed spending time with family and friends, baking, was a devoted Phillies fan, and could often be heard yodeling. She will be dearly missed. Leah was also a member of The Ladies Auxiliary of The Lyons Fire Company, The Horace M. Kieffer Home Association, and The American Legion Auxiliary. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Leah’s memory can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood or The Lutheran Home of Topton. The family would also like to thank the staff of The Lutheran Home at Topton for their caring and compassion, and all they did for Leah in these different times Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.