|
|
Leah A. (Deck) Riegel Leah A. (Deck) Riegel, 91, of Wyomissing, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in the Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in her childhood home in Myerstown, she was the daughter of the late Vergie (Arnold) and Harvey Deck, Sr. Leah was married for 61 years to Ralph P. Riegel, who passed in 2009, and her family takes great comfort in knowing they are reunited again When not raising her family, Leah worked for many years as a Credit Manager for a number of area firms, including Emhart Teknologies. She was the perfect mixture of strong-will and unconditional love, especially for her grandchildren. In her younger years, she and Ralph loved to travel, up north from Wellsboro and Seven Springs to Canada, and to exciting destinations like Dollywood. At home she loved bowling, gardening, and spoiling her grandkids as the Nana they so loved. Leah is survived by five children: Rodney L., husband of Amy, Shillington; Cynthia L. Eisenbise, Wernersville; Gary B., Reading; David A., Reading; and Steven C., Pomona, N.J; six grandchildren: Lee Riegel, Teri Gyorky, Erin Work, Erica Eisenbise, Samantha Grossman, and Anthony Riegel; six great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She was predeceased by a brother, Harvey Deck, Jr. Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Leah’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate, or by calling: 1-800-478-5833. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019