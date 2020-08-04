1/1
Leah S. (Schearer) Ciarlone
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leah S. (nee Schearer) Ciarlone Leah S. Ciarlone, 87, of Reading, passed away Sunday, August 2nd. Leah was born in Reading, on February 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Margaret (Heck) and John Schearer. She was the widow of Casper Ciarlone who died in 1983. Leah graduated from Reading High School, and she enjoyed playing the slots at Hollywood Casino and in Atlantic City. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Reading and was employed in the Produce Department at Weis Markets on Rockland Street,Reading, retiring in 2005. Leah is survived by her daughter, Coleen, wife of Kerry Kline, of Reading; and two sons; Craig Ciarlone, husband of Mary Ann of Reading; Jack Ciarlone, husband of Cynthia of Lebanon. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Jamie Kline, Justin Kline and Matthew Kline, husband of Mary.Kline and 6 great grandchildren; Ethan Perez, Anthony, Logan, Hanna, Ryan, and Elizabeth Kline. She was predeceased by all of her siblings, James, Edward, Robert, Richard, Paul, Erma, Catherine, Marie, and Harriet. A private family service will be held on Thursday, August 6th at Feeney Funeral Home. with a casketed Interment following at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. ObituarY, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com. She was predeceased by all of her siblings, James, Edward, Robert, Richard, Paul, Erma, Catherine, Marie, and Harriet.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved