Leah S. (nee Schearer) Ciarlone Leah S. Ciarlone, 87, of Reading, passed away Sunday, August 2nd. Leah was born in Reading, on February 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Margaret (Heck) and John Schearer. She was the widow of Casper Ciarlone who died in 1983. Leah graduated from Reading High School, and she enjoyed playing the slots at Hollywood Casino and in Atlantic City. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Reading and was employed in the Produce Department at Weis Markets on Rockland Street,Reading, retiring in 2005. Leah is survived by her daughter, Coleen, wife of Kerry Kline, of Reading; and two sons; Craig Ciarlone, husband of Mary Ann of Reading; Jack Ciarlone, husband of Cynthia of Lebanon. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Jamie Kline, Justin Kline and Matthew Kline, husband of Mary.Kline and 6 great grandchildren; Ethan Perez, Anthony, Logan, Hanna, Ryan, and Elizabeth Kline. She was predeceased by all of her siblings, James, Edward, Robert, Richard, Paul, Erma, Catherine, Marie, and Harriet. A private family service will be held on Thursday, August 6th at Feeney Funeral Home. with a casketed Interment following at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. ObituarY, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
