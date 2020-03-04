|
Lee A. Clauser, 74, of Bethel Twp. passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was the husband of 50 years to Sarah E. (Kriser) Clauser. Born in Shartlesville on September 1, 1945 a son of the late Charles W. and Esther Mae (Freeman) Clauser. Lee worked 26 years at Quaker Maid Kitchens and last worked at the mail sorting plant in Hamburg and in Tuckerton. In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Karen A. Clauser and her companion Joe; a sister, Mary E. DeLong; and Nieces & Nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard L. Clauser. Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Mull Funeral Home in Womelsdorf, with the Rev. Inge M. Williams. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Strausstown Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020