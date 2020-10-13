Lee E. Bashore, 88, of Tulpehocken Twp., passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Lena M. Risser Bashore. Born in Tulpehocken Twp. on March 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lizzie Bross Bashore. Lee was a general contractor and the owner/operator of Lee Bashore Builder. Lee was a member of the Meckville Mennonite Church where he had served as Deacon. He enjoyed hunting and was a charter member of the Round Top Hunting Club. He had also been a founding member of the Myerstown Grace Brethren Church. He is survived by his son Gerald L. and his wife Dale Bashore of Womelsdorf; daughters Darlene K. wife of Peter Reifsnyder of Wernersville, Ann M. wife of Edward Heston of Mt. Aetna and Joan L. Sensenig of Jonestown; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harold, Clarence, Kenneth and Glenn Bashore and his sister Mildred Society. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be held beginning at 12 noon until the start of the service. Interment will follow at the Frystown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th St., Lebanon, PA 17042.



