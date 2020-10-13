1/1
Lee Bashore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee E. Bashore, 88, of Tulpehocken Twp., passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of the late Lena M. Risser Bashore. Born in Tulpehocken Twp. on March 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Ralph and Lizzie Bross Bashore. Lee was a general contractor and the owner/operator of Lee Bashore Builder. Lee was a member of the Meckville Mennonite Church where he had served as Deacon. He enjoyed hunting and was a charter member of the Round Top Hunting Club. He had also been a founding member of the Myerstown Grace Brethren Church. He is survived by his son Gerald L. and his wife Dale Bashore of Womelsdorf; daughters Darlene K. wife of Peter Reifsnyder of Wernersville, Ann M. wife of Edward Heston of Mt. Aetna and Joan L. Sensenig of Jonestown; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harold, Clarence, Kenneth and Glenn Bashore and his sister Mildred Society. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be held beginning at 12 noon until the start of the service. Interment will follow at the Frystown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th St., Lebanon, PA 17042.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Charles H Martin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved