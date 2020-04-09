|
|
Lee F. Hummel, 87, of Kempton, PA. passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on April 8, 2020. He was the husband of Anna Pearl (Oldt) Hummel, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage in April of 2019. Born in Kutztown, PA., he was the son of the late Clarence J. and Evelyn (Smith) Hummel. Lee was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the US Army. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Kempton Excavating until retiring in 2001. Lee was a member, former councilman and cemetery board member of Frieden’s Lutheran Church in Stony Run, PA. He was also a member of Vaux Masonic Lodge #406 F&AM of Hamburg, PA., and a member of the New Tripoli, Lynnport, and Kempton Fire Companies. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include four daughters, Brenda L. wife of Neal Derr, Beverly A. Bailey, both of Kempton, Bonnie L. wife of Donald Henninger of Kutztown, PA., and Bernadine K. wife of Shawn Gangaware of Kempton, PA.; two sisters, Joyce Levan of Kutztown, PA., and Shirlene Loeb of Lenhartsville, PA.; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Clark Hummel. Due to the current health concerns, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Lee’s name can be sent directly to Frieden’s Lutheran Church, 9727 Red Road Stony Run, PA 19529. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020