Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee F. Hummel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee F. Hummel Obituary
Lee F. Hummel, 87, of Kempton, PA. passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on April 8, 2020. He was the husband of Anna Pearl (Oldt) Hummel, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage in April of 2019. Born in Kutztown, PA., he was the son of the late Clarence J. and Evelyn (Smith) Hummel. Lee was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the US Army. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Kempton Excavating until retiring in 2001. Lee was a member, former councilman and cemetery board member of Frieden’s Lutheran Church in Stony Run, PA. He was also a member of Vaux Masonic Lodge #406 F&AM of Hamburg, PA., and a member of the New Tripoli, Lynnport, and Kempton Fire Companies. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include four daughters, Brenda L. wife of Neal Derr, Beverly A. Bailey, both of Kempton, Bonnie L. wife of Donald Henninger of Kutztown, PA., and Bernadine K. wife of Shawn Gangaware of Kempton, PA.; two sisters, Joyce Levan of Kutztown, PA., and Shirlene Loeb of Lenhartsville, PA.; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Clark Hummel. Due to the current health concerns, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Lee’s name can be sent directly to Frieden’s Lutheran Church, 9727 Red Road Stony Run, PA 19529. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -