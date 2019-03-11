Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Garrigan.

Lee Wayne Garrigan, 85, passed away March 9, 2019, in his Muhlenberg Township residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann (Miller) Garrigan, whom he was married to for 61 years.

Born December 4, 1933, in Reading, he was a son of the late John Joseph and Esther Viola (Orth) Garrigan.

Lee was a 1951 graduate of Reading High School, and a 1958 graduate of Albright

College, where he earned his bachelor's

degree, and a 1963 graduate of Temple

University, where he earned his master's

degree.

He was employed by Lucent Technologies in Information Systems for 36 years, retiring as a senior staff member in 1994.

Lee served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He was a very active member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park, where he was a charter member of HGA's Booster Club and served on the church finance committee club.

Lee was a coach for numerous CYO leagues, and later in life was the number one fan of all his grandchildren's events.

He was a member of the International Ancient Order of Hibernians and was a former president of Local Chapter Data Processing Management Association. He was also a member of Reading High Alumni Association.

A musician for over 50 years, he played saxophone,

clarinet and was lead singer with several local bands.

Lee was an avid Fighting Irish fan, as well as a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles; he was happy to see them win a

Superbowl.

A lover of the outdoors, he especially enjoyed going to Canada and fishing with his buddies and family. He also

enjoyed traveling. Above all else, however, Lee's pride and joy was spending time with his family.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three children: Kathleen A. (Garrigan), wife of Glenn Fink, of Kutztown; Michael J. Garrigan, of Breinigsville; and Amy E. Garrigan, of Muhlenberg Township.

Other survivors include his six grandchildren: Abigail Garrigan, Kelly Garrigan, Adam Fink, Nina (Fink), wife of Augustine Choy, Shanna Fink and Brandon, husband of Kelly Fink. There are also three great-grandchildren: Bailee Novak, Aidan Fink and Jameson Fink.

Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Frankie

Garrigan; and by his sister, Dolores Joseph.

The family would like to thank Reading Dialysis Center, especially Karen and Lauren, for the extra special care they gave to Lee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 14th at 11 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605.

Viewings will be held Wednesday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, and Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Church (see address above).

Entombment with military honors will follow the Mass at Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery,

Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church at the above address and/or Holy Guardian Angels Regional School, 3125 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



