Lee V. Hess, age 77, Fleetwood, passed on Wednesday the 20th of March, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph's, Bern Township.

He was the husband of Judy M. (Kushner) Hess; they celebrated 51 years of marriage. They were married on June 23, 1967.

Born in Bethlehem, the son of the late Leroy G. Hess and Verna E. (Stump) Hess.

Lee was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1961 to 1964.

His career was with the former DANA Corporation, Reading, retiring after 38 years in 2000. Lee was then hired by Fastenal Corporation, last working Friday the 15th.

His passion was golf, starting as caddy at the former Berkleigh Country Club when he was 13. Golfing a

minimum of three or four times a week and traveling south during the winter.

A Philadelphia sports fan of the Eagles and Phillies. Lee is best known for his sense of humor.

He was a member of Horace M. Kieffer Post 625

American Legion Fleetwood.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; and children, Michele L. Hess and Shawn M. Hess, both of Fleetwood; a sister,

Laverne R. (Hess) Fisher, of Palm Bay, Florida. Other

survivors include many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23rd at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA. Viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. to time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or BerksARL.org. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



