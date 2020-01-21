Home

Lee J. Wolfe, 74, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away January 20, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of 50 years to Linda J. (Gratton) Wolfe. Born in Mount Pleasant, PA, he was a son of the late Bill and Georgia (Soverns) Wolfe. Lee was a graduate of Penn State University, where he earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He was employed by Gilbert Associates as an electrical engineer. Eventually, he moved into sales and was employed by ABB, retiring in 2001. Lee was an active member of Park Road Presbyterian Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Robert L. (Kelly) Wolfe, Muhlenberg Township, Bonnie (Mike) Katein, Sinking Spring and Daniel (Barbara) Wolfe, Trafford; three brothers and six grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Park Road Presbyterian Church, 1045 N Park Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Park Road Presbyterian Church at the above address. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
