Lee R. Newpher, 78, of Laureldale, died Monday night at Reading Hospital-Tower Health.

He was the widower of Joan G. (Wilson) Newpher, who died January 2017.

He was a son of the late Robert L. and Katherine (Dell) Newpher.

Surviving Lee is his son, Kevin L., husband of Penny A. Newpher, of Mount Penn. Also surviving Lee are his

grandchildren, Brittany and Kyle Newpher.

Lee is predeceased by his siblings, Robert and Bonnie.

After graduating from Muhlenberg High School, Lee served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for almost 30 years at Quaker Maid Kitchens. Lee retired from Adelphi Kitchens in 2016 after 20 years of service.

Services for Lee will be private at his family's

convenience.

Condolences may be offered at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with

arrangements.



