Lee A. Pope, 53, of New Ringgold, Pa., passed away on April 9th, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Lori A. (Rissmiller) Pope.

Born in Pottstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas Pope and Betty J. (Hamel) Pope McDonough.

Lee has worked for over 24 years for East Penn

Manufacturing Co. at the Topton plant.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons: Austin Koch and Braedon Pope, both New Ringgold, Pa., David Pope, Fleetwood, Pa.; daughter, Krystl Faust, Muhlenberg Twp.; stepdaughters, Nichole Henn, Fleetwood, Pa.,

Stephanie Henn, Hamburg, Pa.; brother, Thomas Pope, Reading, Pa.; sisters: Laura B. Griffith, Reading, Pa., Susan Seltzer, Leland, N.C., Kelly M. Miller, Reading, Pa.; four grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled by the family at a future date. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge.

www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com for online

condolences. 610-370-1300.



