Lee F. Potteiger Lee F. Potteiger 96 of Wernersville passed away October 29 in the Phoebe Healthcare Center. He was the husband of the late Anna (Miller) Potteiger who passed away on Jan. 31, 2002. Born in Leesport he was a 1941 graduate of the Ontelaunee High School and the McCann School of Business. He proudly served in the United States Army during World War II, initially participating in operations in North Africa in 1943. He served in the 3051st Combat Engineer Battalion, and on June 6, 1944, landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy. He fought on to the end of the war and for some months in 1945 was part of the occupation force in Germany itself. For his service, he was awarded six Bronze Stars and the Bronze Arrowhead. He was discharged in November 1945, having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He is survived by 3 children Susan E. Yatron wife of Paul M. Yatron, Joel L. Potteiger, and Lynn A. Sosh. Lee was predeceased by his grandson Brett Potteiger in 2013. Lee is survived by grandchildren Benjamin Potteiger, Nicholas Sosh, Rachel Sosh and Daniel Sosh. He is also survived his great-granddaughter Laelle Potteiger. Lee had a successful 43 year career as a self-employed Public Accountant retiring in 1988. He was also co-owner of Lyons Knitwear. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Phoebe Ministries, 1925 Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104 or Bethany Children’s Home, 1863 Bethany Road, Womelsdorf, PA 19567 Condolences can be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019