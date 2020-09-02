Lee Shollenberger

Lee Jacob Shollenberger, 94, formerly of Tilden Township, passed away, Monday, August 31, 2020, in Maidencreek Place. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Blatt) Shollenberger, whom he married May 21, 1949. Born in Tilden Township, he was the son of the late Claude Elvin, and Verdie Emerich (Miller) Shollenberger. Lee was a lifelong active member of St. Michael's Church where he also served on the church council for several years. He was employed at Ernst Cabinet Works, Hamburg, for 22 and a half years. Lee enjoyed walking, gardening and playing cards. He would often use his carpentry skills to help other people and for many years he would take elderly people to their appointments. In addition to his wife Helen, Lee is survived by a son; Dean, husband of Rachelle Shollenberger, Harleysville; and a daughter; Darlene, wife of Randy Wenhold, Allentown. Three grandchildren; Amy, wife of Jacob Garges, Austin, husband of Laura Shollenberger, and Leah, wife of Jacob Parente; and four great grandchildren; Tayler and Eva Garges, and Eric and Grace Shollenberger; a sister, Anna, wife of Gerald Hill, Tiffin, OH; a brother Roy, husband of Anna Shollenberger, Hamburg; and two sisters-in-law, Gladys Kieffer, Hamburg, and Ruth Shollenberger, Fleetwood, also survive him. Lee's family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Maidencreek Place and Caring Hospice Services. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael's Church, 529 St Michael's Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held for two hours, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to St. Michael's Memorial Fund at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
