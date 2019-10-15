|
Leif A. Ericksen Leif A. Ericksen died peacefully on October 14, 2019 after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Carol, two sons Leif ll and Tor, stepchildren Jay Balchan and Sandra Marcus, 4 grandchildren Tim, Anna, Houston and Ava and his brother Nils. The son of Dr. Arthur N. and Chloe S. Ericksen of Reading, Leif attended Albright College. An avid golfer, he also loved traveling abroad and spending time at their summer home in Avalon, NJ. Services will be private. In keeping with Leif’s life-long love of horses and Camp Conrad Weiser, donations in Leif’s name can be sent to YMCA Camp Conrad Weiser’s Equestrian Program, 201 Cushion Peak Rd., Reinholds, PA 17569. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019