Leland Dean “PeeWee” Hafer, 70, of Reading, died January 14, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Karen Jean (Thompson) Hafer, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage. Born, December 31, 1949, in Reading, he was a son of the late Charles Franklin, Jr. and Betty Flora (Johnson) Hafer. Lee was a 1969 graduate of Reading High School. He was employed with Quadrant, formerly Polymer for 43 years, retiring in 2012. He was also a barback at Hugo’s, Muhlenberg Township. Lee was a volunteer firefighter with Reading Fire Department from 1980-1994. A catcher on an adult baseball league for a number of years, he also enjoyed bowling, playing pool, listening to music, and was a fan of NASCAR and all different types of sports. Lee is also survived by his daughter, Shanon M. Hafer of Sinking Spring; his three grandchildren, Briana L. Hafer, Dakota L. Dengler, and Blake J. Goerner. In addition, Lee is survived by his brother, Sterling D. Hafer of Muhlenberg Township, and his sister, Beverley D. Hafer of Reading. Also surviving is his aunt, Brenda Hotchkiss of Washington. Lee was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney D. Hafer who died in 2016. He will be sadly missed by his pets. Services will be held Sunday, January 19 th at 1 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231 and/or Berks County Association for Hearing Impaired, 2045 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
