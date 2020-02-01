|
Lena (Bianca) Fierro, made her way home on Thursday afternoon, January 30, 2020. She was married to her beloved husband, Arthur Fierro, for 45 years before he passed away in 1995. Together they had one son, Ronald Fierro. She claimed Ron’s life partner, Jeff Laylon, as her other son and loved him like her own. She had five sisters and two brothers and was predeceased by all except her loving sisters, Bessie Anastasio and Antoinette Bonanno. Lena was sharp as a tack, witty, funny and didn’t miss a trick. She loved fiercely and without apology. Her son, Ron, was fortunate to absorb that love every day of her 98 years. “Are you done with work? You must be tired. Did you eat? Go rest, honey. Don’t worry about me. Bring the dogs up later.” Our dogs Charlie and Woody knew her as Grandma. Two more boys to love and spoil with kind words and lots of treats. But first and forever, she loved her son, and her son loved her. They were best friends and she was always in his corner. The bond between this mother and son is palpable and unwavering and will not be broken, even in death. Until she retired at 90 years old, for 33 years, she helped Ron operate his business, Ron Fierro Salon. Behind the desk, keeping the space spotless, making appointments and creating friendships and bonds that continue like family to this day. She genuinely cared for every person who entered the salon, welcoming them by name with coffee, cookies and cakes. She never stopped caring and would ask every day, “Who was in today? How are they doing?” She is loved by so many. We once asked Lena what she would do if she could do nothing else. “Clean,” she said. We laughed. Her husband often said she would lift the house and clean underneath it if she could. She took great pride in her home – and needless to say, it was spotless. More than once, while the house was quiet at night, we could hear the sound of her vacuum cleaner running next door. If heaven needs a good cleaning, Lena is home now – stand back and be amazed. In celebration of Lena’s life, family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading. The Rev. Megan Huesgen will close the service at 7:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020