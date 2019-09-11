Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena (Prutzman) Read

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena (Prutzman) Read Obituary

Lena M. Read, 91, of Windsor Twp., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Roy R. Read, who died December 27, 1993. Born in Breinigsville, she was the daughter of the late Clayton S. and Mazie B. (Miller) Prutzman. Lena worked as a sewing machine operator for Burkey Underwear Company,

Hamburg, and Globe Underwear Company, Shoemakersville. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Shoemakersville. Lena was an avid reader and

especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Shoemakersville Fire Company and Shoemakersville Senior Citizens.

Lena is survived by her children: Barry L. Read and his wife, Denise, Ruscombmanor Twp.; Edmund L. Read,

widower of Cynthia, Lake Wynonah; Linda J. (Read), wife of Roy Naftzinger, Perry Twp.; and Cindy M. (Read), wife of Brian Tyson, Windsor Twp., and with whom she resided; eleven grandchildren: Jessica Ball, Christy Bailey, Allison Groh, Jamie Miller, Jason Naftzinger, Kristen Beck,

Brandon Read, Megan Read, Kaylee Read, Brian Tyson and Casey Tyson; and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Leroy Prutzman, Eva Stump, Iva Eisenhart and Anna Snyder.

Services will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m., from

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Friday, 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now