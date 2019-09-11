|
Lena M. Read, 91, of Windsor Twp., passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.
She was the wife of Roy R. Read, who died December 27, 1993. Born in Breinigsville, she was the daughter of the late Clayton S. and Mazie B. (Miller) Prutzman. Lena worked as a sewing machine operator for Burkey Underwear Company,
Hamburg, and Globe Underwear Company, Shoemakersville. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Shoemakersville. Lena was an avid reader and
especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Shoemakersville Fire Company and Shoemakersville Senior Citizens.
Lena is survived by her children: Barry L. Read and his wife, Denise, Ruscombmanor Twp.; Edmund L. Read,
widower of Cynthia, Lake Wynonah; Linda J. (Read), wife of Roy Naftzinger, Perry Twp.; and Cindy M. (Read), wife of Brian Tyson, Windsor Twp., and with whom she resided; eleven grandchildren: Jessica Ball, Christy Bailey, Allison Groh, Jamie Miller, Jason Naftzinger, Kristen Beck,
Brandon Read, Megan Read, Kaylee Read, Brian Tyson and Casey Tyson; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her siblings: Leroy Prutzman, Eva Stump, Iva Eisenhart and Anna Snyder.
Services will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m., from
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,
Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held in the funeral home, Friday, 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
