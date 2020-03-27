Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Lenora Ettinger


1932 - 2020
Lenora Lee Ettinger Lenora Lee Ettinger, 87, of Stoneridge Poplar Run in Myerstown, passed away at home on March 18, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1932 and was the 7th child of John J. and Edith E. Lee of Reading, PA. Lenora graduated with honors from Reading High School in 1950 and from Wheaton College with a BA in English in 1954. She taught at Berean Bible School and Pinebrook Junior College for 10 years before raising two children. She had a second career in banking for 20 years before retiring. She had a deep and sustaining faith. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, music, was an avid reader and the family genealogist. She also loved spending time with family, especially in Stone Harbor, NJ. Lenora was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Edmond Ettinger and five siblings. She is survived by her two devoted children, Anita Sullivan of Alpharetta, Georgia and Nathan and wife Shelley Knauer of Napa, California. She was an amazing Nana to her four grandchildren, Kate Green, Jack Sullivan, and Brooke and Max Knauer. She is also survived by four siblings, Edna Hottel, Harold Lee, Mary Jane Muthard and Virginia Meyer, all of the Reading area. She will be dearly missed. The burial was private but a memorial service will be held at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
