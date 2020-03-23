Home

Lenora Ann “Skip” Freese, 84, of Muhlenberg Township, died March 23, 2020 at Tower Health - Reading Hospital, West Reading. She was the wife of Rodney Edward Freese, to whom she was married July 20, 1974. Born, May 1, 1935, in Phoenixville, she was a daughter of the late Sarah (Law) Elliot. Lenora was a 1953 graduate of Ontelaunee High School. She was employed as a waitress for many years, having worked at Beef and Beer, Muhlenberg Township, and East Ends Athletic Association, Mt. Penn. Lenora is also survived by her son, Jeffrey Miller, of Oley, as well as her three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
