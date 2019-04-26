Lenore J. Long, 75, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 25th, at Penn State Health St. Joseph.

Lenore was born in Reading, on August 21, 1943, a

daughter of the late Anna (Fierro) and Samuel Miuccio.

She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Reading.

Lenore is survived by a daughter, Antoinette M. Long, of Reading; and a son, Robert L. Long, of Wyomissing. Lenore is also survived by a brother, Joseph Miuccio, of Exeter; and by two grandchildren, Ashley and Britany; two

great-grandchildren, Ashtian and Ayden.

A viewing will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 28th and on Monday, April 29th from 9:30-10:00 a.m., at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. The funeral procession will be departing Monday, April 29th, at 10:00 a.m., from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., for the Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1018 North 8th Street, Reading, PA 19604.

Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.



