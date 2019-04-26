Lenore (Miuccio) Long (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Removal
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
1018 North 8th Street
Reading, PA
Obituary
Lenore J. Long, 75, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 25th, at Penn State Health St. Joseph.

Lenore was born in Reading, on August 21, 1943, a

daughter of the late Anna (Fierro) and Samuel Miuccio.

She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Reading.

Lenore is survived by a daughter, Antoinette M. Long, of Reading; and a son, Robert L. Long, of Wyomissing. Lenore is also survived by a brother, Joseph Miuccio, of Exeter; and by two grandchildren, Ashley and Britany; two

great-grandchildren, Ashtian and Ayden.

A viewing will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 28th and on Monday, April 29th from 9:30-10:00 a.m., at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. The funeral procession will be departing Monday, April 29th, at 10:00 a.m., from the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., for the Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1018 North 8th Street, Reading, PA 19604.

Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019
