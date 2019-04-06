Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Weaver.

Leo "Skip" Weaver, age 75, went home to be with the Lord, passing away on April 3, 2019, at Tower Health Reading Hospital, with his loving wife, Patricia (Gagliardi) Weaver, and other loving family members at his bedside.

Leo was born July 31, 1943, and was the son of the late Leroy Weaver and Wilma, and Ruth and Frank Hain. He was a graduate of Reading High School Class of 1961. He

attended Drexel University and earned a degree in

statistical quality control. Skip worked as a quality

manager for numerous area corporations including

Rockwell Corp. and the Boeing Corporation retiring in 2009 as an aerospace quality control supervisor.

He attended Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, Kutztown, Pa. He was a member of the Pricetown Rifle and Gun Club. He was a former member of the Reading Buccaneers, winning 3 national and 2 DCA championships. He was an active member of the Republican Party serving for the last 13 years. He served 3 terms as a committee member for the South Heidelberg Township. Elected 3 terms as vice chairman of the Western Berks GOP since 2008, where he proudly served until he had to give it up due to illness.

In addition to his loving wife Pat, Skip leaves behind his sons, Forrest, husband of Kelly Weaver, of Orient,Ohio; Craig, husband of Barbara Weaver, of Shillington, Pa.; daughter, Redell, wife of Michael Hohman, of Sinking Spring; grandchildren: Heather Weaver, Darryl and

Brandon and Jordan Farmer; 2 great-grandchildren; his special cousin, Rachael Moyer.

Services are being handled privately by Skip's family.

At the family's request, contributions may be made in memory of Leo "Skip" Miller, to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, Pa. 19508.

Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc.,

Honey Brook, Pa., has been entrusted with the services.



