Leon Francis Borst, 82, of Chester

County, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Berks Heim.

Born in Reading on June 30, 1936, he was a son of the late John Anslem Borst and

Anna Caroline (Chernich) Borst.

Leon was a 1954 graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School. He was a teacher in Bethlehem and a retired engineer for Burroughs/Unysis Corp. Leon enjoyed the outdoors, golf and genealogy.

He is survived by three brothers: George (Gloria), James (Hedy), Frank, widower of Dorothy; and three sisters: Theresa Schiefer (Ernie), Maryann Focht (Rodney), Kathy Mast (Robert). He is also survived by five children: Julie Reed (Kirk), James (Dory), Sue Reinaman (Michael), Patrick, John (Elizabeth); and eight grandchildren: Joseph, Jacob and Rebekah Reinaman, Erik and Eli Borst, and John, Ella and Anna Borst.

Leon was predeceased by a brother, John A. Borst Jr.; and his wife, Christine Borst (Durning).

Service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



