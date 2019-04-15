Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Burkert.

Leon F. Burkert, 79, of Hamburg, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in his

residence. He was the loving husband of Margaret M. (Miller) Burkert, whom he

married on February 20, 2002.

Born in Maxatawny Township, Leon was a son of the late Luther E. and Florence E. (Spayd) Burkert. He honorably and faithfully served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Leon was employed by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., working as a dishwasher at the Hamburg restaurant, retiring in 1998. Prior to that, he worked for the former Big John's, Reading, and Caloric Corporation, Topton. Leon was a member of the Country Western Club of Reading for 15 years. He enjoyed country dancing and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife and caregiver of 17 years, Margaret, Leon is survived by his three brothers: Roy L., widower Fay Burkert, Virginia, Stanley O., husband of Ethel Burkert, Kutztown, and John H., husband of Linda Burkert,

Fleetwood; and his silly buddy, Susie.

A funeral service to celebrate Leon's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich St., Kutztown, Pa. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday morning from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Zion Cemetery, 1343 Long Lane Road, Kutztown, Pa. (Greenwich Twp.)

Contributions may be made in Leon's memory to his wife, Margaret (239 Pine Street, Apt. 108, Hamburg, PA 19526) to assist with his medical expenses.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.




