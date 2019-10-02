|
Leon Carl Bender Leon Carl Bender, 90, passed away September 29, 2019, at Keystone Villa. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Amendon and Annie (Seifret) Bender. He was a U. S. Marine veteran serving during the Korean War. Leon was employed by Hoffmann Industries as a steelworker. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Leon enjoyed camping and cruises to the Caribbean Cayman Islands. Leon is survived by four children, Christine, wife of Terry Farrell, Quakertown, Brenda, wife of Edward Legenski, Blandon, Curtis Bender, Boise, ID, Michele Keller, Shillington. Two siblings, Betty Wayne and Kenny Bender; six grandchildren, Nicole Lacouve, Katie Legenski, Michael Bender, Elizabeth Bender, John Miller and Joseph Leas and two great-grandchildren, Grant and Morgan Miller also survive him. He was predeceased by nine siblings, Ethel Leiby, Helen Sheidy, Margaret Gicker, Shirley Bender, Cathrine Bender, Leroy Bender, Charles Bender, Calvin Bender and Paul Bender; and his daughter-in-law, Donna Bender and his son-in-law, Dwayne Keller. The family would like to thank Keystone Villa, Blandon for the excellent care they provided to Leon. At Leon’s request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Keystone Villa, 501 Hoch Rd, Blandon, PA 19510. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Temple is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019