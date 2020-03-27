|
Leon S. Dickinson, 87, of Spring Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Tower Health – Reading Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Ann (Behrle) Dickinson, on January 8, 2011. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Irvin and Sarah (Gicker) Dickinson. He was a Co-owner and operator of Dickinson Crane prior to retiring. He and his wife also were former owners of the Blue Rocks Campground. He was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School. He was a charter member of the Reading Buccaneers and was a member of the Ringghold New Horizon Band. He also served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary when he lived in Florida. He and his wife loved to travel and visited the majority of the states in the continental U.S. He is survived by his sons, Brian L. Dickinson; and Bruce L. Dickinson and his wife Leeanne, both of Sinking Spring; also his daughter, Beth Lynn Dickinson, of Annville. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Dickinson, Bern Twp.; and his sisters, Verna Horvat, of Wernersville; and Mildred Drey, of Shillington. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Quinn Dickinson, Dareth VonGehr, Ashleigh Dickinson and Tracie Witmer. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren. Services and burial in Forest Hills Memorial Park will be private at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Reading Buccaneers, P.O. Box 13032, Reading, PA 19612. Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020