Leon K. Durham Sr., 66, of Reading passed June 24 in Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of 17 years to Carol L. Cooper Durham. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of the late Paul G. and Bernice Custis Durham. He was known by many as “Rocko”. He graduated from Reading High School and the Reading Vo-Tech. Upon graduation he served in the United States Navy. He later attended Pace Institute. He was last employed by Palmer Candy retiring in 2015. He was baptized and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a son of George Washington Carver Post #962. He is also survived by, sons, Leon K. Durham Jr., Brady K. Durham and Harry P. Durham; sisters, Joan Stubbs, Lorene McFarland and Pauline G. Durham-Sims; brothers, Larry L. Durham, Clifford E. Durham and Desmond S. Durham; stepchildren, Eliud Cooper and Juanita Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a daughter, Nydia Durham; brothers, Daniel S. Durham, Morris Williams and sister, Darlene Marshall. Carol Durham and the Durham family acknowledge with heartfelt appreciation the many thoughtful deeds and comforting expressions of love and concern extended to them during the loss of our loved one. Your tender acts of kindness let us know how much you share in our bereavement and they have given us the strength to carry on. May God Bless each of you. A viewing will be held on Friday in Henninger Funeral Home, Inc., 229 N. 5th St., Reading from 1 to 2 p.m. with service starting at 2 p.m. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.