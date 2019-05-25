Leon Henry (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Leon Robert "Bob" Henry, 87, formerly of Cumru Township, passed away on

Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Manor Care,

Laureldale.

He was the husband of Etta M.

(Ellingsworth) Henry.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Leon

Samuel and Ruth F. (Boyer) Henry and was a proud

member of the USMC Reserves.

Bob was a machine operator for Tyco, formerly known as Hub Tool, and then was a sales associate for Walmart for 17 years, retiring in 2010.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his sons, Curtis Robert Henry, husband of Sylvie, Columbia, Md., and Craig Robert Henry, Boston, Mass.; three grandchildren: Julien, Luken and Kinnon; and one brother, Dennis Henry,

husband of Linda, Chadds Ford.

He is predeceased by his son, Christopher R. Henry, on October 3, 1975.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. A service will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery, Birdsboro.

Flowers are appreciated or contributions may be made to Salvation Army, Salvation Army-Reading Corps, 301 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.

