Leon J. Wann
Leon J. Wann, 62, of Reading, passed away Monday, July 6th, at his residence. . Leon was born in Reading, PA on July 4, 1958, a son of Dolores E. (Schultz) Wann, of Reading, PA and the late Leon W. Wann. He was the husband of Teresita - Pentz. They were married for 32 years.. a graduate of Reading High Shcool He served in the US Air Force in the Vietnam Era, being discharged in 1970. He worked as a Meter Reader at Reading Area Water Authority and also as a custodian at Reading High School. He loved pets, his favorite was his Pit Bull "Duece" and he also raised reptiles including an Iguana. In addition to his wife, Teresita, Leon is survived by three sisters, Linda E., widow of Larry Webber, of Laureldale; Brenda Conrad, of Wyomissing; Vickie L., wife of Martin Grasley, of Berwick; a brother, Philip W. Wann, of Reading. Public Viewing will be held 3 PM to 4 PM on Saturday, July 11th at Feeney Funeral Home Garden in Reading, PA US Air Force Honors at 4 PM A Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, It will be web broadcast on our web site, address below, starting at 4 PM Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, Webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
