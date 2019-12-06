|
|
I. Leon Kaplan, born October 7, 1919, died on December 5, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla. He had recently celebrated his 100th birthday in Florida, surrounded by his multi-generational family and many admirers. Leon was born and raised in Philadelphia to parents who had emigrated from Eastern Europe at the beginning of the century. He attended Temple University after serving in the Army during WWII, and then began a career as an accountant. By the mid 1960s, he had become the president of Textile Chemical Company, currently Brenntag Northeast Inc., of Leesport, Pa. He retired in 1990 and spent most of his retirement years in Boca Raton, Fla., with his wife, May. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, reading and socializing with his many friends and family. Leon is survived by his children: Naomi Kaplan Lokoff (Mark Rothschild), Richard Blutstein (Katherine Baker), Wendy Blutstein (Todd Sagin) and Laura Blutstein (Charles Duncan); daughter-in-law, Sheri David; by his grandchildren: Rudyard (Carolyn), Dallas (Amy), Aaron, Alana (Brendan), Rivkah (Judah), Amy, Jacob and Samuel; as well as by seven great-grandchildren. Leon is preceded in death by his children, Steven Kaplan and Dale Kaplan; his grandson, Benjamin; and by his wives, Ruth Cohen Kaplan and May Blutstein Kaplan. Graveside services are private. Donations can be made to Reform Congregation Oheb Shalom, of Wyomissing, Pa., https://ohebsholom.org, the American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org, or the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA, https://www.efepa.org.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019