Leon W. Mazurie, 92, of Kutztown, formerly of Longswamp Township, passed away, Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Joan E. (Schaeffer) Mazurie. Born in Topton, he was the son of the late Lewis D. and Marie K. (Sicher) Mazurie. He was a member of Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, in Fleetwood. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Ray A. Master Post 217, in Topton. He was an insurance broker for 51 years. He was a real estate broker for 41 years. He prepared taxes since 1948. Leon was a former Justice of the Peace for Longswamp Township, EIT Collector for Longswamp Township and Past Auditor of Longswamp Township. He was Past President of Longswamp Elementary PTA, Topton Rotary Club, Longswamp Lion’s Club, Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church Council. He was Past Director of Red Hill Savings and Loans, and Mertztown Building and Loan Association. He was a 32 degree Mason at Lehigh Lodge 326, in Trexlertown, a member of Mertztown Fish and Game, Alburtis Nimrods, Pikeville Sportsman Club, and the Rockland Fish and Game Association. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Joan, fishing, hunting and trips to local casinos. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Debra E., wife of David Hoch; and Leon W. II; granddaughters, Stephanie, wife of Michael Bennecoff; and Kelly, wife of Matthew Schlegel; great-grandchildren: Derek, Kayla, Grant, Lexi and Aubrey. He was predeceased by his sisters, Jeanette Keiser and Mae Schoch. Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, 16 Fleetwood Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, in the church. Arrangements: Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville, Pa. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com Contributions may be made to the church.
