Leon Quentin Neimeyer Leon Quentin Neimeyer, 88, died July 12, 2020 in Legend of Allentown. He was the husband of the late Joyce (Isamoyer) Neimeyer. Born Dec. 2, 1931 in Erie, he was the son of the late Warren and Esther (Geiger) Neimeyer. He was in the Class of 1949 at Emmaus High School and lived his adult life in Mertztown. Leon was a 4-year Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict serving on the Aircraft Carrier the USS Leyte. Leon retired from Tyler Pipe Industries, formerly East Penn Foundry in Macungie, PA in 1993. He was a life member of the Emmaus VFW Post 7083, the Macungie Fire Company, Topton Legion, Pikeville Sportsman Association, and the Lehigh Hunting Club of Potter County. Leon was a past president of the Purchasing Management Association of the Lehigh Valley and Local #295 of the International Molders Union and of High 12 International. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of Trexlertown Lodge #326 F&AM, Lehigh Consistory of Allentown, the Rajah Temple Shrine of Reading, and a member of the Shrine Hillbilly Clan. He was also an avid golfer. Leon is survived by daughters, Sandra wife of Bruce Hall of Mertzown and Sheila wife of Kevin Van Wicklen of Collegeville; son Douglas husband of Kelly (Herman) Neimeyer of Mertztown; 6 granddaughters, Leslie Convey, Alyssa Hamm, Alexis Neimeyer, and Emma, Kiley and Grace Van Wicklen and 1 grandson Andrew Hall; 4 great grandchildren, Carter, Ryan, Maddy and Vayla; sister, Lois Althouse of Emmaus; brothers, Ron Neimeyer of Allentown and Roger Flexer of Sherman, TX. Leon was predeceased by siblings: Myrtle Rose, Ernest (“Bud”) Neimeyer, Dolores Simmons, and Janice Valasquez. Funeral and Masonic services will be held on Fri., July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in Zion Maxatawny Union Cemetery. Social distancing measures will be in effect and we ask that all attendees please wear masks. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store