Leon “Sonny” S. Rogosky Leon “Sonny” S. Rogosky, 92, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away on September 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Monocacy, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Kiesel) Rogosky. Leon is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rita M. (Durning) Rogosky. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Blessed Virgin Mary R. C. Church, Birdsboro until joining St. Leo the Great R. C. Church, Lancaster, in 2019. He was a graduate of North Coventry High School in Pottstown. He was Senior Technician in the chemistry research department for Occidental Petroleum of Pottstown, PA, retiring in 1995. Leon grew up playing baseball and played in many leagues throughout his years. He enjoyed long walks and appreciated the beauty of nature around his home in Union Township, where he lived for 50 years. He especially enjoyed being with his family and loved being a grandfather. In addition to his wife, Leon is survived by two sons: Michael Rogosky, husband of Phi-Oanh, Lancaster, PA; Brian J. Rogosky, husband of Ciara, Pennington, NJ; a daughter, Mary R. Zeleznik, wife of Frederick, Lawrenceville, NJ; one sister, Marie Rogosky of Baltimore, MD; and six grandchildren: Meghan and Eileen Rogosky; Conor and Liam Rogosky; Madeline and Lydia Zeleznik. He was predeceased by two brothers: Henry Rogosky and James Rogosky and four sisters; Helen Dusco, Victoria Poster, Pauline Ross, and Frances Waring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:30pm, in Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, PA, 19518. A visitation will be held on Friday from 11:45am-12:15pm at the church. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded on www.facebook.com/DenglerFuneralHomeInc
. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church (http://icbvm.org
)