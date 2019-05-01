Leon J. Sweitzer Sr., 76, of Alsace

Township, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at 9:08 a.m. in Penn State Health - St.

Joseph Hospital.

He was the husband of Donna L. (Stibitz) Sweitzer.

Born in Reading, Mr. Sweitzer was the son of the late

Luther and Susan (Brown) Sweitzer.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a truck driver for Tri-State Trucking. Mr. Sweitzer was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed cooking for friends and family through his side business known as Bubba's Barbeque. He was also a member of North End Rod and Gun Club and Camp Flatlander.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children:

Justine L. Stump (Chopper), wife of Michael D. Stump, of Alsace Township, Todd L. Blankenbiller, partner of

Cynthia K. Rutkowski, who passed away November 17, 2017, Leon J. Sweitzer Jr. (Butch), of Alsace Township; and his grandchildren: Justin J. Stump, Coryn L. Stump, Lexi M. Stump, Ryan L. Blankenbiller; and his great-grandson, Justin Corey Stump (Juddy). Mr. Sweitzer was preceded in death by his grandson, Corey M. Stump, who passed away September 1999.

Also surviving are his siblings: John L. Sweitzer, of

Douglassville; Jacob R. Sweitzer, of Reading; Ruth E.

Degler, of Topton; Janet L. Fick, of Temple; and Yvonne M. Kapelski, of Muhlenberg Township. Mr. Sweitzer was also preceded in death by siblings: Donald R. Sweitzer, Barry M. Sweitzer, Laura M. Wanner, Carolyn J. Pfleger and Margie Angstadt.

Funeral Services will be held in Bean Funeral Home, N. 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Merrill R. Marisseau will

officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Spies-Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday, May 2, 2019, 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, 9:00-10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, in memory of Mr. Leon J. Sweitzer. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

