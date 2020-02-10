|
|
Leona Frances Toole 91, passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 in Country Meadows. She was predeceased by her husband Ira Toole, Jr. Leona was born in Reading on February 24, 1928 a daughter of the late Leon Goreski and Wanda Emelita. She was a member of St Catherine of Sienna since 1945 and was employed by Dempsey's Restaurant in Pottstown and Seafood Shanty in Exeter as a waitress. Leona was an avid gardener and loved to decorate during Christmas. She was a crafty who enjoyed creating arts and crafts. Surviving are her 2 daughters; Cynthia L. Toole of Laureldale, Sandra A. Rafalik of MN., 5 grandchildren; Jaclyn Toole, Krista Toole, Rachel Trate, Peter Toole, Stefanie Toole, and 4 great grandchildren. Leona was predeceased by her 4 children; Robin A. Trate, Terry S. Toole, Scott J. Toole, and Randy A. Toole. A Prayer Service will be Friday February 14, 2020 at 3pm in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reading. A gathering of friends and relatives will be Friday 2-3pm in the funeral home. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020