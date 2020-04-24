|
Leona H. Wengert Leona H. Wengert, 96, of Mission at the Villa Assisted Living, Green River, Wyoming, and formerly of Seminole, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of Sweet Water County. “Lee” was the wife of Marvin William Wengert, Sr. who died December 18, 1987. Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Hannah (Long) Rahmer. She worked for thirty-seven and a half years as the Secretary to the Principal of the Hamburg School District and then as secretary to the Superintendent for the Hamburg Area School District, as well as Secretary to the Hamburg Area Board of Directors, retiring in 1985. Leona was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hamburg. She was also a member of the Hamburg Area/Schuylkill Valley Association of School Retirees as well as the state association PASR and the Union Fire Company, Hamburg. Leona loved to knit, making afghans for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as cross stitch items, and loved to play bingo to the very end of her life and seemed to always win! Leona is survived by her children: M. William Wengert, Jr., husband of Carolyn Wengert, Green River WY; and Karen L. (Wengert), wife of Richard Braucher, Mohrsville; two grandchildren, Katie Harmon, wife of Kade Harmon and Michael Wengert, husband of Brandi Wengert and four great grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Frieden’s Cemetery, Shartlesville, with Pastor Inge M. Williams officiating. Memorial contributions can be made for the bell tower to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church,99 Church Street, Hamburg, PA or for the bell tower to Friedens Church, 28 Wolf Creek Road, PO Box 366, Shartlesville, PA 19554. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc. Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020